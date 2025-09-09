Azerbaijan estimates trade turnover with Iraq in 7M2025

From January through July 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Iraq totaled $13.9 million. According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, this marks a $351,000 (2.5 percent) decline compared to the same period in 2024. Trade with Iraq accounted for just 0.05 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover during the reporting period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register