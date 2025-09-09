Azerbaijan estimates trade turnover with Iraq in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Iraq totaled $13.9 million. According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, this marks a $351,000 (2.5 percent) decline compared to the same period in 2024. Trade with Iraq accounted for just 0.05 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover during the reporting period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy