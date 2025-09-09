EIB backs EV charging expansion in Greece and Cyprus (PHOTO)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing up to 17.5 million euros in long-term venture debt financing to Joltie SA., a Greek electric vehicle charging point operator, to accelerate the roll-out of public charging infrastructure in Greece and Cyprus, Trend reports.

The operation is backed by the InvestEU programme and will support the installation of around 2,200 new charging points until 2029. By expanding access to reliable charging infrastructure, the project will help decarbonise road transport, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and facilitate the transition to sustainable mobility in cohesion regions.

The project is fully aligned with the InvestEU policy objective of 'Future Mobility' under the Green Transition, as well as the EIB’s Climate Bank Roadmap and Transport Lending Policy. The investment will help address key market gaps, accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles, and foster innovation in sustainable transport. The operation supports the EIB core priorities in terms of Climate Action, Cohesion and paving a Capital Market Unition, and it is aligned with TechEU initiative addressing the needs of a fast-growing company like Joltie.

EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris, said: “The EIB is committed to supporting the green transition and sustainable mobility in Europe. Our partnership with Joltie will boost EV charging infrastructure in Greece and Cyprus, helping to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable. Backed by InvestEU, this financing will catalyse private investment and strengthen local capacity to deliver on our climate action objectives.”

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Attica, Joltie combines the manufacturing of charging equipment with the operation of its own electric vehicle charging network. Since its inception, the company has installed about one third of all charging points across Greece and operates more than 500 chargers in Greece and Cyprus. With the new EIB financing, Joltie will expand coverage to underserved areas, including Greek islands and regional cities, and further strengthen its position in Southeast Europe’s rapidly growing EV market.

Joltie CEO said: “Electromobility is not the future—it is already here. The EIB’s investment is an institutional recognition of our fully integrated model and accelerates the development of a high-availability charging network. Our goal: more choice and true convenience for drivers in Greece and Cyprus, with technology designed and manufactured here, contributing to a cleaner everyday life.”