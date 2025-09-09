President Tokayev outlines energy security strategy - Kazakhstan bets on nuclear power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan is becoming a strategic priority. In his address to the nation yesterday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made it clear that planning for a second and third nuclear power plant must begin immediately, emphasizing that the launch of the first NPP in the Almaty region is just the beginning of a broader program.

Tokayev’s initiative reflects a systematic approach to addressing one of the country’s main economic challenges: a growing electricity deficit. Heavy demand on the energy system, aging thermal power plants, and the need for new generation capacity have created an urgent need to diversify the energy mix. Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan is betting on nuclear power, viewing it not only as a way to meet domestic demand but also as a cornerstone of long-term energy independence.

A referendum held on October 6, 2024, marked a key milestone in the country’s energy policy. More than 71% of voters supported the construction of a nuclear power plant, signaling strong public engagement and confidence in the project.

Choosing the technological partner was also critical. The competition included China’s CNNC, South Korea’s KHNP, France’s EDF, and Russia’s Rosatom. In June, authorities announced that the Russian company would lead the consortium to build the first plant, offering the most optimal solution. In August, engineering and survey work began near the village of Ulken in the Almaty region - a preparatory phase that will determine both the design and safety of the future plant.

According to Almassadam Satkaliyev, head of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, total project investment is expected to reach $14-15 billion, with an additional $1 billion earmarked for social and infrastructure development. "The project enjoys broad public support, and the participation of Kazakh enterprises and research institutions will create thousands of jobs and elevate the country’s nuclear science to an international level," he said.

The nuclear program is not a long-term "just in case" measure. Kazakhstan is already facing a significant electricity shortfall. In 2024, the deficit reached around 2.4 billion kWh, with projections for 2025 rising to 5.7 billion kWh.

In his address, President Tokayev stressed that the approach to using associated and liquefied petroleum gas must fundamentally change, turning it into a full-fledged economic resource. At the same time, he emphasized that sufficient electricity is crucial for the timely implementation of all projects and the digital transformation of the economy.

Government estimates suggest that by 2035, electricity consumption in Kazakhstan will reach 152.4 billion kWh, while current generation capacity will only cover 135 billion kWh. Aging thermal plants, industrial growth, and rising demand in the south underscore the need for long-term solutions. Today, the deficit is largely met through imports from Russia, creating additional dependence.

The first NPP is scheduled for completion in 2035-2036 and will form a key part of the country’s new energy strategy. President Tokayev underlined that one plant alone is not enough to support sustainable economic growth.

"For Kazakhstan, the energy transition is not an end in itself but a tool for sustainable development based on the real capabilities of our energy system and the long-term interests of the state. Nuclear energy is central to this approach. For stable growth, this alone is not enough - we must already start planning the second and third plants," he said.

At the government level, preparations are already underway. First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar noted that the second and third NPPs will be developed with participation from China’s CNNC. Plant locations will be finalized soon, and agreements are being coordinated with the Atomic Energy Agency and Kazakhstan Atomic Electric Stations.

The strategic partnership with China offers Kazakhstan access to unique expertise. Beijing operates a closed nuclear fuel cycle - from uranium mining to waste processing - and applies nuclear technology in heating, water desalination, and medicine. Knowledge transfer through these projects could accelerate the development of Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry.

These plans carry significance beyond Kazakhstan. Central Asia, where electricity demand is also rising rapidly, sees an example of a country tackling energy security through nuclear power.

The nuclear program represents not only a response to domestic energy needs but also a strategic choice for sustainable and diversified development. President Tokayev’s personal role in shaping this agenda is clear: he has positioned nuclear energy as a key instrument for both energy security and economic modernization.

Involving leading international companies reflects a balanced policy that merges global expertise with national interests. This approach lays the foundation for a modern nuclear sector in Kazakhstan capable not only of serving domestic demand but also acting as a model for neighboring Central Asian countries.

Amid the global energy transition, Kazakhstan now has the chance to occupy a unique position in the region - combining green energy development with a strong nuclear sector. This strategy promises stable energy for decades and demonstrates how sound policy and forward-looking decisions can transform an entire industry.