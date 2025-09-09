Azerbaijan and Visa explore opportunities for future collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Visa have discussed potential future cooperation and the development prospects of the country’s financial technology (fintech) ecosystem, Trend reports via CBA.

The bank’s Governor, Taleh Kazimov, hosted a delegation led by Tareq Muhmood, Visa’s regional director for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the extensive initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan’s financial sector in recent years, including the creation of a competitive and innovative payment infrastructure, promotion of cashless transactions, and expansion of digital payment acceptance. The importance of collaborating with experienced companies like Visa to learn and apply international best practices and modern approaches was highlighted.

The discussion also focused on opportunities for future cooperation between the Central Bank and Visa and the prospects for developing the fintech ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

