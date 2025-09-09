Kyrgyzstan boosts its gold production in 1H2025
Gold production in Kyrgyzstan surged in the first half of 2025, contributing to overall growth in the mining sector, while state enterprises received fewer new licenses compared to last year. The industry also saw increased output in coal, silver, and natural gas, boosting revenues and industrial production.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy