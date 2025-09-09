Uzbek FM discusses investment opportunities with leading Japanese firms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 9. We had a useful meeting with representatives of JICA, JETRO, and leading Japanese companies, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on the X platform, Trend reports.

The companies represented included Sumitomo Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, MITSUI & Co., Mitsubishi Corporation, and Sojitz Corporation.

“We discussed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account practical reforms in Uzbekistan for foreign businesses, as well as the advanced technologies and rich expertise of Japanese companies. Finding the best solutions to existing issues, creating the most friendly conditions, and facilitating win-win cooperation were top topics on our agenda,” Saidov wrote.

