Azerbaijan, US explore partnership shots to diversify Middle Corridor routes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Meeting with representatives of the US Certified Business Delegation to the Middle Corridor emphasized the importance of further advancing the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership to diversify trade and energy routes along this vital corridor and to maximize economic benefits for the countries of the region, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We underlined Azerbaijan’s pivotal role as a transportation and transit hub, as well as the wide range of initiatives and infrastructure projects undertaken to enhance trade flows across the route connecting Europe and Asia. We also invited US companies to take advantage of the favorable business and investment climate established in our country," he said.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and goes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

