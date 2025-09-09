Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
CICA’s rise as leading institution hinges on strategic priorities – official

Economy Materials 9 September 2025 13:27 (UTC +04:00)

Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The resurgence of nationalism is posing challenges to multilateral systems and fueling continued confrontations among states, said Jirayudh Sinthuphan, Deputy Director of the Institute of Asian Studies, Trend reports.

In his speech at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum, Sinthuphan noted that cybersecurity is crossing borders, destabilizing societies, and harming the environment.

"At the same time, geopolitical crises are negatively affecting regional activity, whether in Asia, the Middle East, or elsewhere. In this context, CICA must define its role," Sinthuphan emphasized.

