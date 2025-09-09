Secretary General of CICA paints Asia's pivotal role in steering ship of global processes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Asia begins to play a central role in the formation of global processes, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay said at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today, Trend reports.

"It's especially symbolic that Baku is hosting this meeting at the moment when Asia begins to play a key role in the formation of global processes. The growing influence of our region in science, economy, technology, management, and diplomacy brings not only new opportunities but also serious obligations that require balanced and joint decisions," he added.

He believes that the world is turning on its head, with sweeping changes reshaping the geopolitical landscape. These shifts are tied to a complete overhaul of the international relations framework and the fresh hurdles brought about by the tightening bonds between nations. In this complex situation, as he reckons, the special value of the CCA is in its role as an important platform for dialogue.

"The increasing influence of Asia on the world arena increases the significance of the CICA. Being a region that drives global growth and shapes the international world, Asia makes the obligations of the CICA to ensure regional stability especially relevant," Sarybay noted.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel