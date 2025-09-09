Iran's Arfa Iron and Steel Company ramps up its production

Iran’s Arfa Iron and Steel Company increased its production by 16 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year. Production reached 329,000 tons, while sales hit nearly 333,000 tons, including 45,000 tons exported. Revenue from sales rose 49 percent, totaling 100 trillion rials (about $174 million) during this period.

