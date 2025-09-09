Azerbaijan's Baku port sees hefty growth in container handling

Photo: Azerbaijan Railways

Nearly 70,000 TEU containers were handled at the Port of Baku during the first eight months of 2025, marking a 48 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, Azerbaijan received 40 block trains from China via the Middle Corridor in August, bringing the total to 265 trains this year, up from 168 in the same period of 2024.

