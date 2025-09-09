Azerbaijan allocates funds to repair range of individual residential houses in Khankendi
Restoration and reconstruction efforts continue in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Current repairs are planned for 23 residential houses in Khankendi city. The work is estimated to cost 1.48 million manat ($870,000).
