Kazakhstan observes cooldown in paid services price growth for July 2025
The National Bank of Kazakhstan reports a slowdown in the growth of prices for paid services from 16.1 percent in June to 14.9 percent in July 2025, partly due to controlled implementation of the “Tariff in Exchange for Investments” program.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy