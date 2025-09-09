Apple presents iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Apple has introduced the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, describing them as offering a “new definition of Pro” with up to 40% more stable performance compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, Trend reports.

The devices feature an aluminum chassis, high-performance antennas, and a redesigned cooling system integrated into the body. The back glass, protected by Ceramic Shield, is now four times more resistant to cracks.

Professional Cameras and Video

The iPhone 17 Pro comes equipped with three 48 MP Fusion cameras on the rear and an 18 MP front camera with Center Stage. It supports 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x telephoto options, with up to 40x digital zoom for photos.

For video, users get Dolby Vision HDR, 4K120, ProRes Log, ACES, plus advanced professional features including ProRes RAW and Genlock camera synchronization. Apple called it “the equivalent of eight professional lenses in your pocket.”

The iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers record-breaking battery life among iPhones, offering up to 39 hours of video playback. eSIM variants feature larger batteries, while the new cooling system and component optimizations ensure high performance without overheating. A 2TB storage option will be available exclusively for the Pro Max.

Sales begin on September 19, with color options including silver, deep blue, and cosmic orange.