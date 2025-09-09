Apple unveils new smartwatch Apple Watch Series 11 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. American tech giant Apple has introduced its new generation of smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 11, Trend reports.

The Series 11 features an upgraded battery capable of lasting up to 24 hours on a single charge. The display is now protected by a reinforced glass, which is claimed to be twice as resistant to damage compared to its predecessor.

While the overall design remains unchanged from the Apple Watch Series 10, the most notable innovation is the addition of satellite communication support, enhancing connectivity in areas without cellular coverage.

The new lineup is priced as follows:

Apple Watch SE 3 — starting at $250

Apple Watch Series 11 — starting at $400

Apple Watch Ultra 3 — starting at $700