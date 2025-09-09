Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM pays official visit to Egypt (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev is on an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend.

Rafiyev first met with Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, who also co-chairs the Azerbaijan-Egypt Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation. The meeting focused on expanding economic and trade ties, assessing investment opportunities, and cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. They also discussed organizing the next session of the intergovernmental commission and potential joint projects for the current stage.

Rafiyev later held talks with Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Environmental Affairs, Wael Aboulmagd. Discussions covered climate change mitigation, collaboration under the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, green energy, renewable energy development, water resource management, and opportunities for exchanging experience in environmental sustainability.

During the visit, the eighth round of political consultations between the Azerbaijani MFA and the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptians Abroad was held. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the Egyptian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed.

The consultations highlighted the strong potential for expanding cooperation across all areas based on historical friendship, reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral political, economic, energy, tourism, agricultural, and humanitarian collaboration, and emphasized the importance of continued mutual support in international organizations.

Regional and international issues, including security in the Middle East and the South Caucasus, were also discussed, reflecting both countries’ commitment to deepening dialogue and cooperation on shared interests.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel