Kazakhstan’s consumer loan soars, signaling resilient domestic demand
Loans to Kazakhstan’s population have surged to 23 trillion tenge ($43.7B) in 2025, driven mainly by a 13.8 percent rise in consumer lending and a 23.5 percent increase in mortgage issuances. However, overdue loans have slightly increased to 4.5 percent, signaling potential risks in consumer credit.
