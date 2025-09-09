Kazakhstan’s consumer loan soars, signaling resilient domestic demand

Loans to Kazakhstan’s population have surged to 23 trillion tenge ($43.7B) in 2025, driven mainly by a 13.8 percent rise in consumer lending and a 23.5 percent increase in mortgage issuances. However, overdue loans have slightly increased to 4.5 percent, signaling potential risks in consumer credit.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register