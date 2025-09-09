Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Apple presents iPhone Air (PHOTO)

World Materials 9 September 2025 22:13 (UTC +04:00)
Apple presents iPhone Air (PHOTO)
Photo: Apple

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Apple has announced the new iPhone Air, setting a record with a slim 5.6 mm thickness, making it the thinnest iPhone to date, Trend reports.

The body is made of titanium, 80% of which is recycled. The device features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120Hz ProMotion and peak brightness of 3000 nits.

It is powered by the A19 Pro chip, supported by new efficiency-focused C1X and N1 processors, with N1 combining Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

While Apple did not reveal the battery capacity, the company claims the iPhone Air delivers a full day of use. A new “hump case” has also been introduced to extend battery life.

The camera setup includes a single 48 MP main camera (26mm EFL, f/1.6) capable of shooting 4K at 60 fps, along with an 18 MP front camera featuring Center Stage.

