BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ On September 7, over a hundred people gathered in Bastia, Corsica, a French territory, to protest following a call from Forza Nova, one of the political parties supporting Corsican independence, the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) told Trend.

According to information, the demonstration was triggered by the stabbing of a 19-year-old Corsican youth by an individual who had entered the country illegally. Family members of the victim joined the protesters, stating that the young man, along with his friends, had resisted the attack but sustained serious injuries.

Protesters emphasized that "Corsica will never become a playground for violence and chaos," and placards carried slogans such as "We will neither be victims nor martyrs; we will always defend our land." Participants expressed support for the injured youth and his family, insisting that the incident would be pursued through legal channels.

Criticism extended to French-appointed officials who did not attend the event, which the demonstrators viewed as a reflection of France's unjust policies toward Corsica. This position highlights growing distrust between the central government and the island’s population.

At the root of Corsicans’ deep discontent is the French government’s deliberate policy to alter the island’s demographic composition. This policy encourages the relocation of non-Corsican populations to the island, threatening local cultural and ethnic identity. The approach not only jeopardizes Corsica’s historical and cultural uniqueness but also exacerbates social and political tensions between residents and newcomers. Rising ethnic and cultural conflicts, coupled with worsening crime, have intensified fears among Corsicans of becoming a minority in their own land and strengthened calls for self-determination.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel