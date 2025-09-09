Azerbaijan's Baku court continues criminal proceedings against Ruben Vardanyan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on September 9, Trend reports.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with a translator in his preferred language, Russian, as well as defense lawyers of his choosing.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the judicial panel, the prosecutors defending the state’s charges, the translators, and others to the victims and their legal heirs participating in the trial for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

The court then heard the testimonies of the victims’ legal heirs and the victims themselves.

The legal heir of victim Gorkhmaz Isgandarov, his father Iskandar Isgandarov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Kalbajar as a result of enemy provocation.

The legal heir of the victim, Amid Gadirov, and his mother, Zulfira Gadirova, testified that her son was killed in Aghdara due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The legal heir of the victim, Agami Alishanov, and his mother, Dilbar Ahmadova, stated that her son was killed in Aghdara as a result of a provocation committed by the enemy.

The legal heir of victim Osman Aghakhanov, his father Gadim Aghakhanov, testified that his son was killed in Khojavend due to the explosion of an artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The legal heir of victim Elnur Rustamov, his father, Faid Rustamov, stated that his son was killed in Kalbajar as a result of enemy provocation.

The legal heir of victim Jeyhun Shixaliyev, his father Oktay Shixaliyev, testified that his son was killed in the Sirkhavand village of Aghdara due to enemy provocation.

The legal heir of the victim, Arif Aliyev, and his brother, Mubariz Aliyev, stated in his testimony that his brother was killed in the Susuzlug village of Kalbajar due to the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy.

Victim Shohrat Jafarov testified that he was injured during the incident. He stated that there were seven people in the vehicle at the time, and as a result of the mine explosion, three individuals—Muharram Ibrahimov (AZERTAC correspondent), Siraj Abishov (AzTV operator), and Arif Aliyev (deputy representative of the Susuzlug village administrative district)—were killed, while he and others sustained injuries. “About 30 shrapnel pieces were removed from my body,” he added.

Victim Anar Glinchev, responding to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, stated that he sustained shrapnel wounds in the direction of Khankendi due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Shamsi Kazimly, responding to questions from Nafir Bayramov, head of the Department for the Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, stated that he was injured twice due to enemy provocations—in Hadrut and Lachin.

Azad Akhundov stated that he was injured in Khojavend due to enemy shelling. Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he noted that three others were also injured during the incident.

Yusif Karimov, responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that he was injured in Khojavend due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Yusif Omarov stated that he was injured in Aghdam due to the explosion of a shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. He noted that three others were injured, and one person was killed during the incident.

Victim Nemati Gasemi, responding to questions from the Prosecutor General’s Assistant for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, stated that he sustained injuries in Aghdam due to artillery fire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Mirgabil Mirzayev and Agil Rahimov stated in their testimonies that they were injured in Khojavend due to the explosion of a shell fired by the enemy.

Hamid Aghazada reported that he was wounded in Khankendi as a result of shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Rahim Nasirov, responding to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, stated that he was injured in Khankendi due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. According to him, five others were injured, and one person was killed during the incident.

Farman Hasanov testified that he was wounded in the direction of Janyatag village in Aghdara due to enemy fire. He added that five others sustained various injuries, and two people were killed during the incident.

Nazir Nuraliyev reported that he was injured in the Shusha-Khankendi direction due to enemy shelling.

The legal heir of the victim, Turan Maharramov, and his father, Tarlan Maharramov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Kalbajar as a result of sniper fire from the enemy.

Rashad Aslanov stated that he was injured in Marzili village of Aghdam District due to the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy.

Ariz Aliyev reported that he was wounded in Khojavend due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Intigam Jumayev stated that he was injured in Aghdam while evacuating wounded individuals by medical vehicle, as a result of shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. He noted that the wounded individuals he was trying to evacuate were killed during the incident.

Dair Jumartov, Elman Bayramov, Samir Yaraliyev, Omar Ahmadov, and Alim KhanalIyev reported that they sustained injuries in Aghdam due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Bakhtiyar Verdiyev stated that he was injured in Aghdara due to the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy.

Taleh Hajiyev testified that he was wounded in the Khojavend District due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Rashad Aslanov stated in his testimony that he sustained injuries in Shusha due to the explosion of a shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Other victims—Hidayat Jahangirov, Umud Hasanli, Kenan Mammadov, Ayaz Rzayev, Ilkin Hasanov, Gurban Huseynov, Huseyn Huseynov, Javid Garayev, Taleh Sadiqov, Ravan Manafov, and Jasarat Sariyev—reported that they were injured in various areas due to shelling by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Subsequently, the court announced the forensic medical examination reports concerning the victims.

The next court session is scheduled for September 16.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).