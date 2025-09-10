Sumgayit Industrial Park resident kicks off exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ “Sika” LLC, a player in the Sumgayit Industrial Park under the watchful eye of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) from the Ministry of Economy, has started exporting a range of construction products to Georgia for the first time, Trend reports.

The company has sent out over 100 tons of products to the country in the initial phase.

According to EZDA, “Sika” LLC was registered as a resident of Sumgayit Industrial Park in 2016. The Swiss-owned company is putting its money where its mouth is with an investment volume of 10.3 million manat ($6 million) and is creating around 70 permanent jobs to boot.

Since 2018 and through the first half of 2025, “Sika” LLC has racked up sales of products totaling 80 million manat ($47 million).

