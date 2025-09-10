Azerbaijani army tactical drills and operational exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ In accordance with the training plan for 2025, practical sessions were conducted in the Azerbaijan Army, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The units executed a strategic redeployment from fixed operational nodes to designated assembly zones and accomplished mission objectives in alignment with established protocols.



Throughout the operational sessions, the primary emphasis was on sustaining the forces' tactical preparedness at an elevated echelon and guaranteeing a robust, uninterrupted, and effective command and control of the units.



The personnel exhibited exemplary proficiency throughout the operational training modules.

