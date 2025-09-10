Azerbaijani People’s Artist urges public to protect nation’s truth and legacy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was People's Artist of Azerbaijan, member of the Association of Artists of Germany, and Chairman of the European Association of Cultural Workers of Azerbaijan, Ashraf Heybatov, who shared his views on the role of art in a turbulent world, cultural diplomacy, and his own projects aimed at preserving historical memory.

Heybatov noted that humanity has entered an unstable and largely unpredictable period.

According to him, it is in times like these that the activities of artists acquire special significance.

"My mission is to promote only positive things, our homeland, Azerbaijan. Art is essentially international, and it is artists, writers, and musicians who should become bridges between peoples," he said.

He emphasized that hostility and hatred cannot be permanent categories, because people inevitably get tired of them.

Therefore, the task of culture is to build new bridges, stronger and more durable than before.

The artist recalled that his exhibitions were held at prestigious international venues - from the Vatican to NATO and the OSCE.

He met with world politicians and public figures, including former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, and was also invited to the anniversary of Nobel laureate Günter Grass, whose portrait he painted with his own hand.

According to Heybatov, such contacts give him the opportunity to pronounce the word "Azerbaijan" more often in the international arena and remind the world community of the richness of Azerbaijani culture.

Answering the host's questions, the artist noted the growth of radical right-wing sentiments in Europe.

According to him, this is especially noticeable in East Germany, where the Pegida movement originated.

Heybatov emphasized that fascist ideology should not get a second wind, recalling the sad lessons of the 20th century.

In this regard, he drew attention to the alarming manifestations of nationalist marches in Yerevan, including at the monument to Garegin Nzhdeh.

Heybatov also spoke about the difficulties associated with the position of Armenian radicals who do not want reconciliation with Azerbaijan.

He recalled that in the Soviet years, cultural ties between Azerbaijani and Armenian artists were close and devoid of nationalist overtones, however, already in the 1980s, foreign Armenian circles actively tried to prepare the ground for the separation of Karabakh.

According to the artist, today, cultural figures should look for new opportunities for peaceful dialogue and the restoration of bridges, relying on humanistic values.

Heybatov paid special attention to the topic of historical memory.

He emphasized that Armenian extremists continue to elevate figures whose names are associated with crimes against Azerbaijanis into symbols, mentioning Khankendi in this context.

The artist also spoke about his project - a series of graphic works dedicated to the March genocide of 1918.

According to him, the artist's mission is not only to create landscapes and still lives, but also to convey the truth about the tragic pages of the history of Azerbaijan.

Heybatov pointed out that he recently held a master class in Lachin, where he painted pictures dedicated to his native land together with children.

In his opinion, the cultivation of love for the homeland should begin from an early age.

He also spoke about his exhibitions within the framework of the "Turkic World" both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

In Berlin, Heybatov's projects were repeatedly opened by Turkish diplomats, which became an important contribution to strengthening cultural ties.

Summing up, he emphasized that an artist cannot be cut off from the times.

"We must convey the truth about our country, about our history, build bridges between cultures, and cultivate patriotism through art. This is the mission of an artist of the 21st century," he added.