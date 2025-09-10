Uzbekistan sees growth in French-owned enterprises (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. There are currently 54 enterprises operating in Uzbekistan with French capital, including 19 joint ventures and 35 companies with 100 percent French ownership, a source at the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan told Trend.

"French enterprises persistently exhibit robust engagement in Uzbekistan, recognizing it as an emerging market characterized by escalating potential." Discourse is presently in motion to amplify synergies in pivotal domains including renewable energy (solar and wind initiatives), infrastructural frameworks and transport logistics, agribusiness and processing methodologies, alongside pharmaceuticals and digital innovations," the source underscored.



As articulated by the ministry's spokesperson, strategic focal points for forthcoming capital allocations encompass sustainable energy initiatives and high-value-added manufacturing ventures. This is in complete congruence with the overarching objectives of Uzbekistan’s sustained developmental trajectory and the strategic imperatives of French enterprises. The proliferation of French enterprises within these sectors is anticipated to escalate substantially in the forthcoming years.