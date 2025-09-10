Kazakhstan and India eye deeper investment ties in various sectors of economy

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakh Invest leaders met with India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan to discuss expanding bilateral investment and joint projects in sectors like manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and IT. Both sides emphasized the strong potential for deeper economic ties, noting that while trade reached $974.9 million in 2024, there is room for growth. India has invested over $500 million in Kazakhstan since 2005.

