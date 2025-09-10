Kazakhstan deploys artificial intelligence for smart monitoring of energy networks

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of Kazakhstan’s Digital Headquarters, focusing on implementing AI technologies as part of a national digital transformation. Key initiatives include using AI for diagnosing electric and heating networks, integrating healthcare IT systems, and establishing a cybersecurity center for the energy sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register