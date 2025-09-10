Azerbaijan points out strategic significance of managing water sustainably

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Sustainable management of water resources is of strategic importance for the Azerbaijani state, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov said at the opening ceremony of the International Water Management Exhibition and Conference—Baku Water Week in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, in recent years, the country has rolled out extensive reforms in this area; a national water strategy has been put together and is being successfully carried out.

He drove home the point that the aim is to keep the waters flowing and make sure everyone has a clear path to clean water.

"I am confident that the panel discussions, presentations, and exchanges of views that will be held this week will play an important role in achieving the goals of our national water strategy and will make a great contribution to the formation of new ideas and strengthening international cooperation.

I want to express my gratitude to the state institutions, partner organizations, and all participants who supported the high-level organization of the event.

Today, together with us, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rashad Ismayilov, and the Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov are also participating in the event. Their participation is an indicator of the high state concern for the management of water resources in our country," the chairman noted.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASWRA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.

