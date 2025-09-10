AzInTelecom’s support initiative for children of martyrs (PHOTO)

With the new school year approaching, AzInTelecom, in collaboration with the YAŞAT Foundation, successfully carried out the “Məktəbli ləvazimatları” project across multiple regions of the country.

Within this initiative, gift boxes containing school supplies were sent to nearly 1,500 children of martyrs. The boxes included school bags, notebooks, maps, diaries, thermoses, desk lamps, and other essential learning materials.

AzInTelecom places particular importance on the education and development of the younger generation. The company previously supported the "Hədiyyə karvanı" project for children of martyrs, organized by the YAŞAT Foundation. Through these projects, AzInTelecom has once again declared its unwavering commitment to supporting social projects in this area.