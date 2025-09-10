Turkic states customs heads back Middle Corridor development at Turkestan meeting

Photo: State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 10. The 11th meeting of the heads of customs administrations of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Turkestan from September 6 to 8, placed strong emphasis on the transformation of the Middle Corridor into a reliable bridge between East and West, Trend reports via the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The heads of customs administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting. Observers from Hungary, Georgia, and Turkmenistan also took part in the gathering.

Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee Chairman Zhandos Duisembiev highlighted that the development of digital tools, simplification of customs procedures, and strengthening of trust are key to unlocking the Corridor’s potential. He pointed to initiatives such as the Technical Conditions for Information Exchange, the Single Window system, and the Institute of Authorized Economic Operators as practical steps to accelerate trade flows and improve supply chain resilience.

The assembly highlighted national methodologies, featuring Kazakhstan’s Keden digital infrastructure and Türkiye’s Caravanserai initiative within the framework of the Silk Road paradigm. The stakeholders additionally executed a collaborative declaration regarding Annex 11 of the TIR Convention, alongside memoranda pertaining to risk management protocols and customs laboratory operations.

The gathering concluded with a commitment to deepen cooperation, underscoring that the modernization of customs systems will serve the broader goal of building a secure and sustainable Middle Corridor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel