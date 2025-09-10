Kyrgyzstan gives final nod to rename Jalal-Abad city as Manas

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 10. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has approved a law to rename the city of Jalal-Abad in Jalal-Abad region as Manas, Trend reports via the parliament.

The draft law was presented by Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Director of the State Agency for Public Service and Local Self-Government under the Cabinet of Ministers. He said the renaming aims to strengthen national identity by honoring Manas, a historic figure and national hero known for defending the Kyrgyz people.

During the parliamentary debate, deputies Kamila Talieva and Mirgul Temirbaeva voiced support for the bill, noting that the initiative came from local residents. Temirbaev also suggested erecting a monument to Manas in the city. Deputy Akylbek Tumonbaev proposed gathering additional public opinions.

The bill was adopted in three readings, officially approving the city’s new name.