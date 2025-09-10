Azerbaijan shares economic snapshot with GDP update for 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s GDP reached 83 billion manats ($48.8 billion) from January through August 2025, up one percent from last year. The oil and gas sector’s value added fell by 2.1 percent, while the non-oil sector grew by 2.6 percent. Industry accounted for 34.9 percent of GDP, with per capita GDP at 8,111 manats ($4,770).
