Azerbaijan shares economic snapshot with GDP update for 8M2025

Azerbaijan’s GDP reached 83 billion manats ($48.8 billion) from January through August 2025, up one percent from last year. The oil and gas sector’s value added fell by 2.1 percent, while the non-oil sector grew by 2.6 percent. Industry accounted for 34.9 percent of GDP, with per capita GDP at 8,111 manats ($4,770).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register