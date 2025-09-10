TAP nears completion of expansion works to deliver additional gas by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is approaching completion of the necessary works to make additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas available, TAP AG consortium told Trend.

The consortium said that the 2021 Market Test, which was completed in January 2023, resulted in binding commitments of 1.2 bcm/a, allowing a corresponding expansion of pipeline capacity by 1st January 2026.

"This includes adding a new compressor unit (approximately 15 MW) to the existing compressor station in Kipoi, located in the Alexandroupolis area, near the Greek border with Türkiye, and upgrading the facilities there. TAP is now approaching completion of the necessary works to make this incremental capacity available in line with the commitments received," noted TAP AG.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Türkiye-Greece border in Kipoi, crosses Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South-Eastern European countries through interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, delivering Caspian gas to Bulgaria, thereby enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exit points in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%), Enagás (20%).