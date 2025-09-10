Int'l piano competition honoring Uzeyir Hajibayli’s 140th anniversary wraps up in Vienna (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The second international piano competition “Sounds of the Land of Fire”, dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the founder of Azerbaijani classical music and the author of the first opera in the East, has concluded in Austria's Vienna, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The competition was held with the support of the Committee, organized by the Azerbaijani Academic Union in Austria, and in partnership with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna.

The large-scale project was directed by Sahila Rzazade, head of the Azerbaijani Academic Union. Abuzar Manafzade (advisor to the competition), Sabina Rzazade (arts advisor), Ramazan Nabiyev (deputy and IT advisor), Elchin Baghirov (finance advisor), and Raul Mammadzade (assistant for cooperation with cultural institutions) also played key roles in the program.

The final stage of the competition took place in the Imperial Hall of the Piano Gallery in central Vienna, followed by a gala concert of the laureates at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Leyla Gasimova, expressed pride in hosting the gala concert of such a prestigious event. She praised the organization of the competition for the second time and its dedication to the jubilee of Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Head of the Azerbaijani Academic Union, Sahila Rzazade, emphasized that participants demonstrated both talent and courage. She expressed gratitude to partners, supporters, and the jury for their contributions.

Chairman of the jury, People’s Artist and Professor Farhad Badalbeyli, wished success for the competition in the coming years, highlighting its role in discovering young talents.

Throughout the event, young pianists from different countries performed works by Azerbaijani composers, including Gara Garayev, Jovdat Hajiyev, Ashraf Abbasov, Tofig Guliyev, Galib Mammadov, and Farhad Badalbeyli.

By the decision of the jury, Eunseon Ahn (South Korea) was awarded first prize, Nanase Kuroki (Japan) and Naoe Sasaki (Japan) were awarded second prize, while Hidayat Sadigbeyli (Azerbaijan) and Tomiris Bekturova (Kazakhstan) received third prize.

Czech pianist Daniel Boura was awarded a special prize for his masterful performance of Ashraf Abbasov’s “Folk Song” (six miniatures) and “Humoresque”, as well as Jovdat Hajiyev’s “Joke” and “Fairy Tale”.

More details about the competition are available at: www.lofmc.com

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel