Kazakhstan to launch cybersecurity center to protect energy sector
Photo: KazMunayGas
Kazakhstan will establish a specialized cybersecurity center to protect its fuel and energy sector from increasing cyber threats driven by digitalization. The initiative aims to secure critical infrastructure, such as CHP plants, while balancing technological progress with national security needs.
