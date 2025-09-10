Kazakhstan breaking ground on fresh power unit at Karaganda CHP-3

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A time capsule ceremony marked the start of construction for a new power unit at Kazakhstan’s Karaganda CHP-3 plant. Led by Karaganda Energocenter LLP and funded by the Eurasian Development Bank, the project is nationally important and environmentally compliant.

