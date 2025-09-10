Kazakhstan’s Tokayev bestows prestigious award on President of DR of Congo

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 10. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, awarded the President of the DR of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) 1st degree, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that today is a historic day in the chronicles of cooperation between the two countries. According to him, relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are developing at a dynamic pace.

“Our bilateral relations are based on ties of strong friendship and mutual respect. Kazakhstan is interested in deepening cooperation with the DRC in various fields. All the prerequisites exist to give this cooperation a new impetus. We are united by a high level of political will, significant trade and economic potential, as well as common goals in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Important agreements have been reached that serve the interests of both countries. The readiness to further strengthen interaction on the international stage has been confirmed. We have also agreed to jointly make efforts to ensure global security and stability. Overall, there is every reason to assert that the multifaceted partnership between Astana and Kinshasa has great potential and broad prospects,” Tokayev stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highly appreciated Felix Tshisekedi’s historic contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries. The President of Kazakhstan further stressed that he regards him as a genuine leader who, relying on the support of his people, leads his country forward.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo is achieving significant successes and strengthening its position on the international stage. Your country’s economy demonstrates steady growth. On your initiative, new projects in various fields are being successfully implemented. Undoubtedly, these achievements have been made possible thanks to your efforts. I am confident that under your leadership, the country will continue to achieve even higher results. On this path, Kazakhstan is ready to provide your country with comprehensive support,” he said.

The President announced that he had decided to award Felix Tshisekedi the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) 1st degree for his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, developing friendship between the two peoples, and ensuring international and regional security and stability.

In turn, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed readiness to expand fruitful cooperation.

“I undertake the obligation to make even greater efforts to promote ties between our countries and our peoples. We will strive to further strengthen them, as well as to find new areas of cooperation in the interests of my country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the entire African continent. Central Asia is still insufficiently known in Africa, so developing and strengthening our interaction can mark a new milestone in the history of relations between our continents,” Felix Tshisekedi stressed.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is on a state visit to Kazakhstan. Earlier, following expanded talks, the parties adopted a joint statement. In addition, intergovernmental documents on diplomatic consultations and cooperation in the field of mining and geology were signed.



























