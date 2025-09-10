Kazakhstan Railways records steady freight volume growth in 8M2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
From January through August 2025, Kazakhstan Railways transported 204 million tons of freight, a 4 percent increase from last year. Domestic shipments rose by 2 percent to 114 million tons, exports by 8 percent to 56.1 million tons, and transit by 10 percent to 19.6 million tons.
