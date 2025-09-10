Uzbekistan rolls out vision to energize night-time economy by 2030

Photo: The Agency for Strategic Reforms of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. The Agency for Strategic Reforms of Uzbekistan has presented a draft resolution for developing the night-time economy through 2030, Trend reports.

The plan includes creating 320 “24-hour streets” with 8,000 cafes and restaurants and 14,000 service facilities. This initiative is expected to boost the service sector, attract more tourists, and create new jobs—over 11,000 positions and around 200,000 additional visitors annually.

The proposal includes a Night-Time Economy Development Concept, analyzing existing challenges, defining goals and priorities, and outlining innovative solutions, funding measures, and coordination mechanisms. A roadmap for 2025–2026 implementation is also planned.

Meanwhile, support for entrepreneurs is a key focus. A unified electronic register will track local brand owners, who may receive partial compensation for staff training and some loan interest expenses when opening branches on 24-hour streets, especially in regional areas.

Other measures include reducing costs for advertising and lighting, and organizing a “Night-Time Economy Forum” to share best practices and promote successful initiatives.