Uzbekistan rolls out its inaugural container train to China, making way through Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. The first container train along the multimodal route Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China was ceremoniously dispatched from Tashkent to Lanzhou, China, Trend reports.

The event also marked the launch of a new logistics hub in Uzbekistan by Gansu International Logistics Group Co. Ltd. The hub’s operation, together with the establishment of regular container shipments along this route, is expected to significantly enhance the region’s transit capacity.

This achievement was made possible following agreements reached with Gansu International Logistics Group during the working visit of Mirxamidov Mirziyod, Chairman of the Board of Uztemiryoulkontainer JSC, to China in July.

The newly established nexus and routine cargo consignments are poised to enhance logistical throughput, reduce lead times, and foster conducive environments for the advancement of eco-friendly freight modalities along the Gansu–Kashgar–Central Asia conduit.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel