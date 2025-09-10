Assistant to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev holds meetings in Washington (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev held a number of meetings in Washington, Trend reports.

"In meetings with Senator Steve Daines and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, the sides underlined the strategic importance of the August 8 Washington Summit between President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump and its positive outcomes for Azerbaijan-US relations and regional peace. I emphasized the importance of repealing Section 907 and extended an invitation them to visit Azerbaijan," Hajiyev's publication on the X page said.

