Formula 1 in Baku: sight to behold with tourists, large grandstand seats, and hard effort

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Only a few days left until the start of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, which will be held in Baku on September 19-21, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

As race week rolls around, the engines will be revving and the streets of Baku will be buzzing, turning our capital into the beating heart of world motorsports.



Over 12,000 foreign tourists are set to flock to Baku during the race days, making it a real hive of activity.

By the looks of the official figures, it seems that over 80 percent of the crowd last year was made up of folks from abroad. Many guests even showed up in our capital without a ticket to their name, just to soak up the buzz of Formula 1.



As per the numbers crunched by Formula 1, a whopping 55 percent of fans are all in when it comes to recommending the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to their pals, and a solid 72 percent are itching to return in the next couple of years.



The writing's on the wall, as the average foreign fan is shelling out over $2,200, turning the Grand Prix into a golden goose for tourism and entrepreneurship.

In 2024, the crowd tuning in to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live soared past 86 million, while the buzz around the race on various platforms reached a staggering 3.9 billion viewers.



With the buzz surrounding the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, two new stands sprang up in 2025, hitting the ground running.



Tickets for 10 out of the 12 stands have flown off the shelves and are now as scarce as hen's teeth.



The total capacity is set to soar past 20,000 people, which will only bolster Baku's standing on the Formula 1 map.



A multitude of folks have rolled up their sleeves and thrown their hats in the ring for the race preparations. Over 2,000 engineers, technicians, assemblers, and logisticians are rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty in the construction and installation work.

To keep the peace and avoid ruffling any feathers, the work is done mostly under the cover of darkness.



During race week, the team swells with an extra 1,500 employees, 2,000 volunteers, and 1,400 marshals, making it a real hive of activity.



In the early days, the lion's share of the work went to foreign companies, but nowadays, the ball is in the court of local contractors who handle the whole shebang.



This paves the way for new job opportunities and boosts the know-how of local experts.



Thus, the Grand Prix is not just a game of ball, but also a golden opportunity for the country's economy to hit the ground running.

Magsud Farzullayev, CEO of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, is calling on fans to soak up the thrilling race and take in the warm Azerbaijani hospitality.

"The previous year was a record-breaking year. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become one of the most anticipated races on the Formula 1 calendar as a result of the widespread interest. In addition, 2025 will be even more incredible. Two new structures will enable the event to reach its highest capacity ever. An exclusive Formula 1 Champions Club will be operational for the first time, providing guests with the opportunity to experience paddock excursions, pit lane views, and other distinctive experiences. This will provide an additional opportunity for spectators to witness the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live.



Baku is once again the destination for the world's most formidable drivers, and they are promising unforgettable experiences. Baku City Circuit is primed for surprises, as is customary. If the track's tempo appears to be too sluggish for your liking, simply anticipate the evening: On September 19, DJ Anyma and Glass Animals, two international superstars, will deliver an exceptional performance to attendees," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel