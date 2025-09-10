“We didn’t just change a name, we rewrote the concept of loyalty” – An interview with Farid Islamov about “Bir Bonus”

Bir ecosystem surprised all loyalty program users by entering the market with a new product, “Bir Bonus.” What goals are behind this strategic change in the loyalty program we have known for many years as “Umico Bonus”? What does this transition promise for customers and partners? To find answers to all these questions, we spoke with Farid Islamov, the General Director of the Loyalty Program Department of the Bir ecosystem and one of the project’s authors and leaders.

Mr. Islamov, let’s start with the first and most important question. Why did Umico Bonus, a brand everyone knew and loved, become “Bir Bonus” right now? What is the core strategic vision behind this rebranding journey?

That’s an excellent question, but let’s look at the issue from a slightly different perspective. This isn’t just a name change or a rebranding. It’s an evolution, even a new revolution in the market. “Umico Bonus” was a very valuable stage for us, a period where we shaped the market and changed customer habits. But the Bir ecosystem is growing rapidly, and we are no longer separate strong brands but a single, giant value chain. In short, with Bir Bonus, we are also changing the “status quo,” so to speak.

When a customer shops at Birmarket, orders from Trendyol Azerbaijan, and pays with Birbank or m10, it was inevitable that the loyalty program at the center of all these experiences should also carry the name of this unity and reflect its philosophy. We brought the scattered pieces together and created a single, powerful, and beneficial product for everyone: like its name, it is “Bir” (One).

In this process, the word integration is not just a technical term. It’s a philosophy. We didn’t just add Bir Bonus to Birbank, m10, or Birmarket with its thousands of partners; we merged their DNA.

In practice, what will the synergy between other Bir ecosystem products and “Bir Bonus” give customers? In other words, as a Birbank user, how will I feel this integration in my daily life?

This question lies at the very heart of the change we’ve created. I would even say that when we started this project, our main keyword was “seamless experience.” The customer’s bonus in Birbank is no longer separate from their bonus in Birmarket or m10, and the customer will no longer have questions like “where did this bonus come from?” or “where should I spend that bonus?”. We have gathered all the bonuses into a single cabinet. Regardless of which application you are in, all the bonuses you earn are in one place.

Imagine you are paying a utility bill in the Birbank app, and bonuses instantly appear in your account. You can then use those same bonuses for a transportation payment or spend them while shopping at a supermarket. With this, we are connecting all the points of our customer’s financial life.

Secondly, we have also turned the whole process into an interesting game. Each month, exciting tasks await our customers. This means you are no longer just shopping; you are participating in a kind of game and reaching new goals. Spending what you’ve earned is very easy, and the freedom of choice is entirely yours. It is possible to spend bonuses almost everywhere, from spending a bonus earned at a partner on the next payment right there at the partner, to buying a BakıKart ticket, ordering from Trendyol, topping up your phone balance, or shopping online at Birmarket. In a word, we are giving our customers not just bonuses, but full control and freedom to manage their own loyalty.

This transition is important not only for customers but also for the partners who have trusted you for years. What new opportunities does the “Bir Bonus” program promise them?

For our partners, this transition means becoming part of the country’s largest financial ecosystem, rather than just being a partner in a loyalty program.

We are giving them the opportunity to present their products directly to one of the country’s largest customer bases—the millions of users of the Bir ecosystem. Most importantly, our partners can now set up any campaign that fits their business goals. For example, they can set a special bonus for all products or a single product, or they can create a special offer for a customer’s birthday.

And we don’t stop there. We provide our partners with powerful tools to deeply analyze customer behavior. This data will allow them to build a highly effective, targeted marketing strategy, not just blind campaigns. For us, partners are a vital part of our growth strategy. And Bir Bonus is not just a showcase for a partner; it’s a powerful business tool that directly increases sales and customer loyalty.

A transition of this scale is usually difficult. How did you adapt both customers and thousands of partners to the new system? What was your strategy for managing the process?

For me, there’s no “difficult” process, only a “well-planned” one. The main thing is that this transition should be seen as a new opportunity for our partners and customers, not a tedious phase. Our strategy serves precisely this purpose.

My answer to the question of what we did specifically is that the transition was multi-staged.

First, we fully prepared our partners for this process. We don’t just tell them, “we are making a change.” We approach each one individually, and our team provides them with training. We also provide them with manuals that answer all possible questions in advance. In other words, we have reduced the probability of our partners facing any difficulties to zero.

Second, we are not restricting our customers’ freedom of choice between cashback and bonuses. For a while, both the old cashback system and the new bonus platform will operate in parallel. This gives people the chance to freely test the new system, see its advantages, and switch voluntarily. Frankly, the result exceeded our expectations, and the feedback we’ve received makes us very happy.

The behind-the-scenes of such a huge project is also intriguing. We would love to hear from you about the stage before the project was presented to customers, about the excitement in your office.

This is perhaps the most important part of the interview. Technology, strategy, branding—all of these are important. But none are as powerful as the human factor that ignites the crucial spark. If I said the office turned into a sort of battle headquarters in the final weeks, especially the last 72 hours, I wouldn’t be mistaken. However, this wasn’t work done under duress; it was an arena where everyone voluntarily united their strengths for a goal they all believed in.

It is difficult to put into words the initiative shown by all our employees in this project, from the developers to the marketing department’s late-night brainstorming sessions. There was no fatigue in those rooms, only adrenaline. As a leader, I am not just proud of them; I am inspired by the energy of each and every one of them. They are the true architects of Bir Bonus.

At the end of the day, what are the future goals that “Bir Bonus” aims to achieve?

There are no limits to this project or our future plans; there is constant motion and evolving plans. But the goal is one: to ensure that every citizen living in every corner of our country benefits from this system.

For us, “Bir Bonus” is not just a commercial project; it is also a social mission that ensures digital and financial inclusivity. Let’s not forget that every bonus transaction here stimulates non-cash turnover, which in turn is a direct contribution to the development of our country’s digital economic ecosystem.

We will continuously expand our partner network, constantly add new features to the platform, and perfect the customer experience. We are not just creating another loyalty program in the market. We are forming a unified standard of value that everyone in the country earns.

- Thank you, Mr. Islamov, for a very interesting and informative conversation.

I thank you. I think we were able to touch on the points that interest everyone. Thank you for your interest in the project.