CICA Research Forum finds new leadership in India’s ICWA, secretary general says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Indian Council of Foreign Relations will chair the CICA Forum of Analytical Research Centers, the Secretary General of CICA, Kairat Sarybay said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tanks Forum on "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA."

“Together, we can determine the future direction of the forum and set the vector for its further development. Looking to the future, I believe it is important to start working on shaping our common agenda,” Sarybay said.

In conclusion, he noted the support of the CICA Secretariat for the think tank forum and its valuable role in deepening understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

“Let us continue to promote the principles of dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation that define the spirit of CICA,” Kairat Sarybay concluded.