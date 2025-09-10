Serbia enters final stage of military parade preparations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Serbian Armed Forces units participating in the Power of Unity military parade have completed the initial phase involving joint drills at military compounds and are now moving in formation to the staging area near the Palace of Serbia, where the parade will take place on September 20, Trend reports.

During the final phase of preparations, the parade itself, and the subsequent disengagement of SAF personnel, traffic will be closed along a section of Nikola Tesla Boulevard, as well as in Ušće Street in New Belgrade and the surrounding area. During this period, SAF aircraft will conduct flyovers across the Belgrade area.

During the preparations for the military parade, members of the Serbian Armed Forces were visited at the Batajnica and Kovin air bases by the Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces General Staff, General Milan Mojsilović, who confirmed that the drills were being conducted in line with the planned schedule, with maximum dedication and effort from all personnel involved.

Visitors of the Power of Unity military parade, citizens of Serbia and international guests, will be presented with modern combat systems acquired by the Serbian Armed Forces in recent years, assets under development by the domestic defence industry, the high level of training and proficiency of SAF personnel, and, above all, their readiness and determination to defend the safety of our citizens and the freedom of our homeland.