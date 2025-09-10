Kyrgyzstan rolls out electronic queue system at border point with Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 10. Kyrgyzstan has implemented an electronic queue management system at the Dostuk border crossing with Uzbekistan to enhance trade efficiency and minimize delays, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The initiative aims to cut transit times and costs, minimize administrative barriers, and facilitate the smoother movement of goods, supporting trade growth and economic development.

The system, which manages the flow of vehicles at border points, was first piloted in November 2024 at the Kyzyl-Kiya road checkpoint. Officials said the pilot successfully reduced congestion, ensured orderly traffic through pre-registration and waiting zones, and improved overall predictability at the border.

“The system will simplify procedures, lower costs for businesses and carriers, and increase transparency and efficiency in trade processes. It is part of a broader digital transformation strategy to boost the competitiveness of the economy,” Deputy Minister Iskender Asylkulov said during a high-level ceremony in Dostuk.