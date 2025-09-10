German Chamber of Commerce delegation visits Azerbaijan's Baku port (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. A delegation of the German Chamber of Commerce visited the Baku port today, Trend reports via Baku International Sea Port LLC.

The main purpose of the visit was to present advanced technologies applied in the German maritime industry, identify and develop potential cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijani companies operating in this field, as well as with the Baku port.

Within the framework of the visit, Eldar Salahov, director of the LLC of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, one of the AZCON Holding companies, met with Nico Hans Siebert, managing director, lawyer of the German UNITRON company.

In the course of the meeting, the delegation was presented with information on the port's technical capabilities, development plans, and statistical indicators, and their questions were answered.

During the inspection of the terminals, the expansion of the port's operational capabilities and possible cooperation opportunities with German companies in this process were also discussed.

