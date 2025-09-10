Azerbaijani video content enters Turkish media market with new stock project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Trend News Agency and Demirören News Agency (DHA) have launched a new stock resource on the DHApress.com portal, which is set to become one of Türkiye’s largest platforms for buying and selling photo and video content. The initiative was developed as part of the Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform endorsed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

To meet the growing demand for professional multimedia content, Trend’s development team upgraded DHApress.com by integrating a full-scale stock service. The platform now allows users to buy and sell exclusive photos and videos for news reports, features, and digital media projects.

Unlike traditional stock services, DHApress.com focuses on exclusive news content that was previously accessible only to a limited number of media outlets. Broadcasters, journalists, production studios, and advertising agencies will now be able to access timely photos and videos directly from the scene.

Content quality is a top priority. All materials are prepared for professional use and meet the highest industry standards. The platform’s user-friendly interface offers advanced search and filtering tools, making it easy to find and download the right content. Flexible pricing plans give users the choice between one-off purchases or subscription packages for regular access.

Another key advantage is multilingual support. DHApress.com is available in Azerbaijani, Turkish, and English, making the platform accessible to a broad international audience. Integration with leading news agencies ensures instant updates to the content library, giving users access to the most up-to-date photos and videos. DHApress.com is more than just a stock service - it is a powerful tool for creating high-quality media content and supporting the development of digital journalism and marketing. The platform offers users a unique opportunity to access exclusive news content that was previously available only to a limited circle of media outlets. The wide selection of photos and videos available on DHApress.com makes it an indispensable resource for professional use in journalism, digital marketing, and the production industry.

DHApress.com is focused on further growth and expanding its functionality. Future plans include the introduction of artificial intelligence for automatic content cataloging, enhanced editing tools, and broader cooperation with international media companies.

Through the partnership between Trend and DHA, DHApress.com is set to become a comprehensive media hub, bringing together key news streams from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries.