Kazakh and DR Congo presidents thumbing up joint statement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 10. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, adopted a joint statement, Trend reports.

The presidents held talks in an expanded format. After wrapping up the negotiations, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, came together to put out a joint statement.

Furthermore, intergovernmental instruments were executed pertaining to diplomatic dialogues, alongside collaborative frameworks in the domains of mineral extraction and geological sciences.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel