Azerbaijan targets stronger synergy Between BSTDB and local banking sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation led by Serhat Köksal, President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), the country's Minister of Economy wrote on X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with the delegation led by Serhat Köksal, President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. During the discussions, we underscored the importance of deepening cooperation between the BSTDB and Azerbaijan’s private banking sector in order to support entrepreneurship and stimulate business development.

We also reviewed the Bank’s potential involvement in upcoming initiatives, including public–private partnership projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan, and explored broader avenues for collaboration," the post reads.