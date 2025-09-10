Azerbaijani FM meets Senior U.S. State Department Official to review MoU issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Brendan Hanrahan, the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR) at the U.S. Department of State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Strategic Partnership Charter, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest.

The officials exchanged views on the historical development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as security and energy. Particular emphasis was placed on high-level visits and contacts held in August of this year, which have played a significant role in advancing relations.

The historic Washington meeting and subsequent agreements, including the initialing of a peace treaty and steps to dismantle structures remaining from the previous conflict, were highlighted as key milestones in promoting the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda initiated by Azerbaijan.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

